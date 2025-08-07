Supervisor Griefer Addresses Tuolumne County Government Changes

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — In the wake of recent resignations and other changes in Tuolumne County government, District Four Supervisor Steve Griefer has sent a letter to all county employees.

All five members of the board of supervisors are invited to submit myMotherLode.com blogs as a way to communicate directly with constituents. Griefer is submitting the letter as a blog, so that the community as a whole can also read what he has to say. He notes that the views expressed are his as an individual supervisor, and he is not speaking on behalf of the board.

Griefer’s District Four covers the south-county region and some of the greater Sonora area.

You can read Griefer’s full comments by clicking here.

We reported earlier today that Acting Tuolumne County Community Development Director Brian Bell has resigned, and yesterday that County Counsel Sarah Carrillo is leaving. Other high-profile resignations this year have come from CAO Tracie Riggs, CDD Director Quincy Yaley, and Library and Recreation Director Eric Aitken.