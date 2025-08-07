Acting Tuolumne County Community Development Director Resigns

Brian Bell Addresses Tuolumne County Supervisors View Photo

Sonora, CA — Brian Bell, who has been serving as the Acting Tuolumne County Community Development Director, following the resignation of Quincy Yaley, will soon leave his position.

He was previously the Assistant Community Development Director, under Yaley.

When contacted this morning, Interim CAO Roger Root confirmed that Bell has announced plans to resign, effective August 22.

We reported earlier this week that Bell alerted the Board of Supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting about the last remaining code compliance officer resigning, and his concerns about it.

During a separate agenda item, later in the meeting, the board of supervisors discussed the process of hiring an Interim CDD Director, and later a permanent director.

Bell’s name was floated at the meeting by a couple of the supervisors as a possible Interim Director. Bell then came up and told the board members, “I believe that CDD is better served finding an outside Interim Director, at least someone with more skills in the environmental coordination aspect, and the planning aspect. I don’t believe I would be the one to fill that role, on an interim basis. Just to be completely humble, and honest, about it. I hope that helps your decision.”

Bell’s resignation letter was submitted later in the week.

The Board of Supervisors was already planning to pay an outside search firm about $29,000 to find a permanent CAO (following Tracie Riggs’ departure), and the board directed staff on Tuesday to have the same firm find candidates for the Interim CDD Director. It was at the recommendation of the HR Department and is anticipated to cost an extra $12,000.

After that interim CDD director is picked in the next couple of months, county leaders will have deeper discussions about the future of CDD, and how it can be reorganized, before searching for a permanent CDD Director. The direction of the board was 4-0, with Supervisor Anaiah Kirk absent during that part of the meeting. Also of note, three members of the Tuolumne County Planning Commission came up during public comment and encouraged the supervisors to act quickly in finding an Interim Director and to pick someone who has strong communication skills.