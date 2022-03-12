10 Newly Reported Covid Deaths In The Mother Lode This Week

stay home when sick View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports for Saturday, March 5th to Friday, March 11th there are four newly confirmed Covid deaths, a woman in her 60s, two men in their 70s, and a man in his 50s. Two of the deaths occurred in February and two in January. The Public Health team sends its condolences to their families and friends. There are 88 new community cases and 136 Sierra Conservation Center cases, public health officials note, “66 of the new community and 133 of the SCC inmate cases being reported are reinfections from prior dates which often take longer to identify, investigate, and report. Therefore, while they are included in our total case count, they may not be reflected in the current 14-day case rate.”

Four people were hospitalized with Covid this week. There are 42 active community cases and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports five currently active inmate cases. Last week, including Saturday and Sunday there were a total of 101 new community cases, 64 new Sierra Conservation Center Inmate Cases, and six reported deaths.

The newly reported community cases this week include 13 cases age 17 or younger and 17 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: four girls and three boys age 11 or younger, three girls and three boys age 12 to 17, five women and seven men age 18 to 29, seven women and ten men in their 30s, 13 women and three men in their 40s, nine women and four men in their 50s, ten women and two men in their 60s, two women and one man in their 70s, and two women in their 80s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 8.5 from 14.1 per 100,000 population. A total of 224 were released from isolation in all 10,494 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 3.3% and 62% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

Tuolumne County has been moved to the less severe “medium” (yellow) level and masks are recommended but not required in the classroom Monday as detailed here.

The local Health Officer Order regarding school extracurricular activities and sports has been rescinded. The document is posted here.

There are positive actions we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19: Get Vaccinated (including a booster), wear a mask in public, keep your distance and avoid crowds when possible, wash hands and clean surfaces frequently, and stay home when sick.

Calaveras County Public Health is doing daily reports and this week reported two deaths. One man in his 60s on Tuesday and one man in his 50s on Wednesday.

This week there are 35 new cases Saturday including four new cases today. Active cases decreased seven to 14 with no current Covid hospitalizations. There are 33 more counted as recovered for a total of 7,094 and 57.38% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county. The vaccination rate is below the rest of the State of California which is 74.1%.

Calaveras also rescinded the local Health Officer Order regarding school extracurricular activities and sports. Dr. René Ramirez, Calaveras County Health Officer says, “We should continue to be cautious because the pandemic isn’t over, but we are encouraged by the steady decline in COVID-19 cases in the county. We will adjust our approach based on the latest data we have and what we have learned throughout this pandemic, a low vaccination rate still leaves those who remain unvaccinated at higher risk, especially among children. Getting vaccinated is still the best way to reduce COVID-19 risk.” The Health Department’s statement also states “The current decline in cases is likely due to factors such as continued vaccination efforts, adherence of preventive measures such as masking or physical distancing, and people moving outdoors as warm temperatures continue.” Calaveras County Public Health encourages extracurricular activities to take place outdoors and/or distanced when possible. Universal masking is strongly recommended for certain extracurricular activities except in activities when a mask cannot be worn. Screening and testing of participants and staying home when sick is also strongly recommended.

Mariposa Public Health reports four new Covid deaths. There was one new case today and a total of 14 newly reported cases Saturday through today.

COVID-19 Testing schedule an appointment at the LHI State Covid testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds by going to www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123.

COVID-19 Vaccine The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments can be made through myturn.ca.gov by calling 833-422-4255 or through local pharmacies, more details are here. California is moving to an “endemic” approach with the “SMARTER Plan as detailed here.

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador

3/5 to 3/10 13 24 (5) 1,728 5,913

(75) Calaveras 3/5 to 3/11 35 14 (0) 2,513 7,226

(117) Mariposa 3/5 to 3/11 14 8 (0) 1,138 2,985

(30) Mono 3/11 0 N/A 990 2,960

(8) Stanislaus 3/11 72 3,805 (61) 34,350 119,328

(1,694) Tuolumne 3/5 to 3/11 224 44 (4) 5,128 13,349 (179) Reported cases at end of 2021 and 2020