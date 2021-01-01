COVID-19 Thursday Report, 41 Total New Cases In Tuolumne County

12-31-20 Coivd-19 New Cases Tuolumne Count View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports 28 new community COVID-19 cases and 13 additional inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center. Two known SCC inmates are hospitalized. One of the new community cases is hospitalized and the remaining individuals appear to be isolating at home. Nineteen individuals were released from isolation and 1 person was released from the hospital. There are six total hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients.

Mariposa County Public Health reports 18 new cases which is the largest number of new cases in a single day for the county. They state, “Many of the cases are linked to holiday travel and gatherings.” Public health officials add, “​We urge everyone to follow all COVID-19 guidance and to avoid gatherings for the holiday.”

Today’s community cases in Tuolumne County residents include 2 males and 2 females under 20, 1 male and 1 female in their 20s, 1 male and 1 females in their 30s, 3 females in their 40s, 3 males and 4 females in their 50s, 2 males and 2 females in their 60s, 3 females in their 70’s and 2 males in their 80s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 2,962 cases including 1,104 inmate cases. Total recovered community cases are listed as 1,709 and there are 128 active community cases. There are 600 active cases among 2,138 SCC inmates and no deaths. SCC also oversees Conservation Camps throughout Central and Southern California. Between the 16 Conservation Camps, there are about 820 inmates. SCC Spokesperson Lt. Ricardo Jauregui, says there are currently no active inmate cases at any SCC camps. The cases that are identified at conservation camps are transferred back to the SCC. A total of 21 deaths of Tuolumne County residents have been attributed to COVID-19. Total tested 21,699.

Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of today, Wednesday has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity is available and remains under the Stay at Home Order. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information page here.

State testing site has had staffing issues as detailed here. The state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is scheduled to be open 7 days a week. Tuolumne public health officials state, “It is our understanding that the site will open again as scheduled after the holiday on Saturday, January 2nd. We understand the frustration of the unexpected closure and we continue to work with the State and the testing site management team to help resolve the challenges surrounding clinical staffing during this difficult time.” Those who had appointments scheduled through the patient portal should have received a notification of the cancelation. Appointments can be scheduled or rescheduled at https://lhi.care/covidtesting to make an appointment for a map of other testing sites click here.

The Blueprint tiers were updated Tuesday and Tuolumne County continues to remain within the purple tier with a case rate of 34.4 and a test positivity rate of 8.2%.

Vaccine distribution continues according to Federal and State guidelines and they are being given in phases to priority groups as detailed here. The first shipments of Pfizer (950 doses) and Moderna (600 doses) vaccine were received in Tuolumne County.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

Mariposa county reported a large increase in cases today, the regional report:

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 12/30 2 1 (67)

5.9% of pop. 1 1 (64) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 12/30 178 33 (1,097)

2.9% of pop. 21 15 (897) 22 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 12/29 120 99 (853)

1.9% of pop. 3 107 (711) 22 44,286 (30) Madera 12/31 2,841 218 (10,491) 6.5% of pop. 39 103 (7,533) 117 160,089 (73) Mariposa 12/31 40 18 (252)

1.4% of pop. 3 7 (208) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 12/31 3,633 179 (19,245) 6.7% of pop. 50 202 (15,551) 260 287,420 (111.7) Mono 12/31 149 5 (637) 4.5% of pop. NA 0 (474) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 12/31 5,678 923 (45,583) 5.7% of pop. 329/83 1,823 (39,254) 651 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 12/31 3,466 324 (34,465)

6.1% of pop. 329/68 472 (30,383) 616 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 12/31 128 41 (2,962) 5.5% of pop. 6 19 (1,709) 21 52,353 (53.1)

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Wearing a Face Covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.