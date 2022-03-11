CDC Community COVID Tracker Moves Tuolumne County To ‘Medium” Risk

CDC COVID Tracking View Photo

Sonora, CA — The federal CDC tracks community spread of COVID-19, and after spending many months in the “high category” (red) Tuolumne County has just been moved to the less severe “medium” (yellow) level.

The only other category is “low” (green).

Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko indicates that it is based on metrics related to case counts and available hospital beds. The move to medium means that the county has had fewer than 200 cases, per 100,000 residents, over a seven-day period.

Dr. Sergienko indicates it is a positive development.

Also related to COVID, today is the final day that the state is requiring mask-wearing in the classroom. After today it moves to a recommendation, as opposed to a mandate. The local public health department is also lifting testing requirements for indoor school sports in which masks are not worn, effective at midnight. It will then also move to a recommendation instead of a requirement.