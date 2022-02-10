65 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne, Update On Pfizer Covid Vaccine For Children

Covid Cases By Day Feb, 9 '22 View Photo

The Tuolumne County Public Health Department has planned a Saturday clinic for school age children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pediatric Pfizer vaccine will be offered to children ages 5 to 11 at their office at 20111 Cedar Road North in Sonora, from 9-11:45 AM and 12:30-2 PM on Saturday, February 12. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcome. Patients may register at MyTurn.ca.gov or call 209-533-7440 for more information.

Tuolumne Public Health officials update an Emergency Use Authorization request for the Pfizer vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old is anticipated to receive approval next week. The approval process includes several steps including review by the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), CDC’s A dvisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), and the Western States Scientific and Safety Review Workgroup. Vaccines may become available for this age group as early as the week of February 21st. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 65 new Covid cases, 59 are community cases, active community cases decreased 73 to 240 including 12 people who are hospitalized. There are six newly identified inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center since Wednesday. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 200 active inmate cases, the second most at any prison in the state. There have been 2,336 inmate cases according to Tuolumne Public Health, and the prison’s inmate population is currently 2,961.

The newly reported community cases include 13 cases age 17 or younger and 14 cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: three girls and five boys age 11 or younger, two girls and three boys age 12 to 17, five women and three men age 18 to 29, four women and eight men in their 30s, two women and two men in their 40s, three women and five men in their 50s, five woman and four men in their 60s, and two women and three men in their 70s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 69.9 from 71.5 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a high of 174.8 on January 24th. A total of 130 were released from isolation in all 9,754 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 12.2% and 62% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

Vaccination details per case are no longer reported, the state vaccination trends are here.

You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by self-isolating when you have symptoms or a positive test result. Also, notify any close contacts you’ve had from 2 days before you became ill or got tested. Any close contacts should follow current quarantine guidance and get tested 3-5 days after exposure. If you are at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization, you can contact your doctor to discuss potential treatment options. If you are not symptomatic, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and are not in quarantine, public health officials recommend getting vaccinated or boosted.

California Department of Public Health updated health orders and guidance, masks are only required on public transit, in schools (update here), and in care/hospital settings and indoors for those not vaccinated as of February 16. Surgical masks or higher-level respirators (e.g., N95s, KN95s, KF94s) with good fit are highly recommended: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx Details are also in the news story here. Mega events guidance, long term care, hospital visitation, skilled nursing and care facilities visitation guidance are in yesterday’s report here.

COVID-19 Testing Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the U.S. Postal Service. USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. The White House emphasized that the website is in “beta testing” when it made tests available for ordering for the first time today.

Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site schedule is 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. More details are here.

COVID-19 Vaccine The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org