Black Oak Casino Resort Helping Those Displaced By Complex Fire

Artist Rendering Of Black Oak Casino Resort Expansion View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Those who are forced to leave their homes due to the TCU Lightning Complex Fire are being offered help from Black Oak Casino Resort in Tuolumne.

Anyone under a mandatory evacuation order can bring in a valid California ID showing proof they reside in the zone and receive a free hotel room. In addition, the Westside Pavilion is open for anyone under an evacuation order to park an RV or other vehicle for overnight camping.

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to Black Oak Casino Resort Marketing Director Luis Torres to find out the details, and he added, “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the wildfires. As a community partner, it’s our responsibility to step up in times like these. We hope to provide a safe place for evacuees and their families.”

Those under an evacuation order who are interested in staying at the resort can call 1-877-747-8777 to book.

For the latest information on the TCU Lightning Complex Fire, click here.