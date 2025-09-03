No Overnight Evacuation Changes For TCU September Lightning Complex Fire

TCU September Complex Fires View Photo

Don Pedro, CA — What is being referred to as the TCU (Tuolumne Calaveras Unit) September Lightning Complex Fire is now estimated to be a combined 12,473 acres spread across Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

A series of lightning strikes starting during the five o’clock hour on Tuesday morning ignited at least around 20 fire starts, and many were located during the afternoon when temperatures increased.

Updated size estimates for the individual fires could be released later this morning, but the largest and most concerning ones are in the Don Pedro, Copperopolis, and Vallecito areas.

Find the latest evacuation maps here for the largest incident, the 6-5 Fire at Don Pedro, which is 6,473 acres, here.

Information on the 2-7 Fire, near Vallecito, which is 584 acres, with evacuations, can be found here.

Details on the 2-2 Fire, which is 3,462 acres, west of Copperopolis, can be found here.

Of note, nothing has changed when it comes to evacuations since Tuesday evening, according to CAL Fire. Per the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, all of Chinese Camp is under an evacuation order, along with Red Hill Road, Six Bit Ranch Road, Don Pedro Dam Road, Mekee Hess Road, all roads east of Highway 108 from J-59 to the Highway 49 Montezuma Junction, Shawmut Road, and both sides of Highway 120 from Chinese Camp to the Highway 120 Bridge.

CAL Fire Spokesperson Emily Kilgore comments, “There is still the potential for additional fires that haven’t been identified yet to be discovered, so monitor the evacuations and emergency alert information that comes out. Also, note that you don’t have to wait to be told to evacuate. If at any time you feel unsafe in the area you are in, feel free to leave at that time.”

There are also evacuation advisories for all areas from Bell Mooney and Jacksonville Road, and west to Highway 49 and Highway 108 south to Old Jacksonville Road. Evacuation shelters are open at the Bret Harte High School in Altaville and at the Sonora Senior Center on Greenley Road. Animal evacuation shelters are open for livestock only at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds and for small pets at Bret Harte and the Sonora Senior Center. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that 40 members are out supporting operations, working around the clock with fire officials. Calaveras Sheriff’s Officials are also actively involved in all operations.

No information has been released yet about potential damage to homes and other structures in the Chinese camp areas.

We will provide more updates as information becomes available.