2 Covid-19 Deaths, 480 New Cases In Tuolumne, 230 In Calaveras

During healthcare surges, it can be challenging for hospital employees to find open beds, sometimes even taking days!! This can mean patients don't have access to everything they need and/or staff has to care for more patients at one time. View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports the death of a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s due to Covid-19.

There are 361 new Covid-19 positive community cases identified since Friday and 119 new inmate cases. The newly reported community cases include 74 cases age 17 or younger and 67 cases age 60 or older. Tuolumne County’s active community cases decreased 235 to 785 including 11 people who are hospitalized.

The state reports the 14-day average for Covid-19 hospitalized patients increased from 14 to 19. The state reports one ICU bed available in Tuolumne County out of six. Vaccination details are no longer reported, the state numbers are here.

The new Covid cases by gender and age: 17 girls and 26 boys age 11 or younger, 17 girls and 14 boys age 12 to 17, 32 women and 34 men age 18 to 29, 35 women and 34 men in their 30s, 21 women and 22 men in their 40s, 26 women and 16 men in their 50s, 15 women and 23 men in their 60s, 13 woman and 12 men in their 70s, 1 woman and 1 man in their 80s and 1 woman and 1 man over 90.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 266 currently active inmate cases. There have been 1,908 inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports the SCC manages 3,133 inmates with 82% vaccinated including all the southern fire conservation camps. They have tested 54% of the prison population in the past 14 days. There are 99 active staff cases reporting they have Covid out of 1,160. A total of 625 staff members report they are or have been Covid positive with a 56% vaccination rate reported among the staff.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 174.8 from 171.1 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a low of 15.1 on December 17th. A total of 590 individuals were released from isolation, in all 8,121 have been released from isolation. A total of 60% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 230 new cases since Friday, January 21. There are 47 less active cases for a total of 107 active cases including seven Covid hospitalizations. Calaveras reports positive cases age 17 and under number 1,100 or more a specific number no longer provided. There are 23 new cases age 65 and older, in total 928 over 65 have been identified with Covid. There are 277 more counted as recovered for a total of 5,575 cases and 56.26% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county. According to the state, Calaveras 14-day average for Covid hospitalizations decreased one to seven and there are four ICU beds available.

COVID-19 Testing Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the U.S. Postal Service. USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. The White House emphasized that the website is in “beta testing” when it made tests available for ordering for the first time today.

Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site schedule is 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and will be open on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Monday, January 17th. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. More details are here.

COVID-19 Vaccine the CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador 1/21 116 627 (11) 619 4,585

(64) Calaveras 1/24 230 107 (7) 1,143 5,778

(96) Mariposa 1/24 38 70 (13) 635 2,437

(19) Mono 1/24 35 N/A 634 2,609

(7) Stanislaus 1/24 2,439 12,193 (290) 20,755 105,728

(1,521) Tuolumne 1/24 480 785 (11) 2,966 10,971 (155) Reported cases at end of 2021 and 2020