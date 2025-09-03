Tuolumne County Sheriff Reminds Community About Types Of Evacuations

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — With evacuation orders and warnings in place, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the community about the different types of evacuation advisements delivered during emergencies.

Evacuation Warning – Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

Evacuation Order – There is an immediate threat to life and/or property. This is a lawful order to leave the area immediately and the area is lawfully closed to public access.

Shelter in Place – Go indoors. Shut and lock doors and windows. Prepare to self-sustain until further notice and/or contacted by emergency personnel for additional direction.

The sheriff’s office notes that it is essential that community members understand the details, especially during times of an emergency.

Evacuation Information:

During an emergency situation there are several places where you can find information regarding the status of the emergency, evacuations, and shelters. One of the places you can get current information about an emergency is through local radio stations. Residents are encouraged to listen to one of the following radio stations during emergency situations.

KVML 1450 AM/102.7 FM

KKBN 93.5 FM

KZSQ 92.7 FM

In the event of any type of disaster, the County will open up Citizen/Media Information Lines. These phone lines are staffed by trained personnel who will assist you with any non-emergency questions you may have during an emergency/disaster the phone number will be announced on the radio stations. Should you need to report an emergency call, 9-1-1.

For more information about evacuation planning, click here.

For the latest information on the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire, click here.