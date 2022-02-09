38 New Community Covid Cases And 19 Inmate Cases In Tuolumne County

Active COVID-19 Cases per each county's reports View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 57 new Covid cases, 38 are community cases, active community cases remain at 313 including 10 people who are hospitalized. There are 19 newly identified inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center since Tuesday. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 207 active inmate cases with 483 new cases in the last 14 days, the second most of any prison in the state. There have been 2,330 inmate cases according to Tuolumne Public Health, and the prison’s inmate population is 2,973.

The newly reported community cases include ten cases age 17 or younger and seven cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: five girls, four boys age 11 or younger, one boy age 12 to 17, two women and one man age 18 to 29, five women and two men in their 30s, three women and three men in their 40s, four women and one man in their 50s, one woman and two men in their 60s, one man in his 70s, and three women in their 80s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 71.5 from 80.2 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a high of 174.8 on January 24th. A total of 37 were released from isolation in all 9,624 have been released from isolation and 62% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated.

Vaccination details per case are no longer reported, the state vaccination trends are here.

You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by self-isolating when you have symptoms or a positive test result. Also, notify any close contacts you’ve had from 2 days before you became ill or got tested. Any close contacts should follow current quarantine guidance and get tested 3-5 days after exposure. If you are at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization, you can contact your doctor to discuss potential treatment options. If you are not symptomatic, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and are not in quarantine, public health officials recommend getting vaccinated or boosted.

California Department of Public Health updated: health orders and guidance:

Face Covering Guidance, masks are only required on public transit, in schools (update here), and in care/hospital settings and indoors for those not vaccinated as of February 16. Surgical masks or higher-level respirators (e.g., N95s, KN95s, KF94s) with good fit are highly recommended: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx Details are also in the news story here.

Mega Events Guidance, proof of vaccination required to be checked for indoor events with over 1,000 expected attendees and outdoor events with over 10,000: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Beyond-Blueprint-Framework.aspx

Long Term Care and Hospital Visitation State Public Health Officer Order: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/

​Skilled Nursing Facilities Visitation All Facilities Letter: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CHCQ/LCP/Pages/AFL-22-07.aspx

All Facilities Letter Visitation PIN (Senior Care visitation): https://www.cdss.ca.gov/Portals/9/CCLD/PINs/2022/ASC/PIN-22-07-ASC.pdf

COVID-19 Testing Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through the U.S. Postal Service. USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States. The White House emphasized that the website is in “beta testing” when it made tests available for ordering for the first time today.

Public health recommends scheduling an appointment to get tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, to get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site schedule is 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider. More details are here.

COVID-19 Vaccine The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org

The Tuolumne County Public Health Department announces a special weekend opportunity for school age children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine: Pediatric Pfizer will be offered to children ages 5-11 at their office, 20111 Cedar Rd. N, Sonora, from 9-11:45 AM and 12:30-2 PM on Saturday, February 12. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcome. Patients may register at MyTurn.ca.gov or call 209-533-7440 for more information.

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador 2/7 (M/Th) 133 228 (16) 1,488 5,654

(66) Calaveras 2/8 45 79 (3) 2,220 6,855

(107) Mariposa 2/8 11 86 (17) 971 2,834

(20) Mono 2/9 17 N/A 964 2,934

(8) Stanislaus 2/9 313 7,074 (201) 30,530 115,335

(1,584) Tuolumne 2/9 57 313 (10) 4,465 12,430 (163) Reported cases at end of 2021 and 2020 Amador updates Monday and Thursday.