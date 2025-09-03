Air Quality Advisory Issued Through Friday

Smoky skies in Sonora due to the TCU September Lightning Complex fires—taken by BJ Hansen View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public Health and the Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District are issuing a joint air quality advisory through Friday, September 5, 2025.

It was issued to notify the public of the potential for poor air quality conditions from smoke from the TCU September Lightning Complex fires in the county. Below is the joint advisory information provided by Tuolumne County Public Health and the Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District:

Wildfire smoke may be intermittent and affect different areas of Tuolumne County with elevated levels of particulate matter, dependent upon wind direction. Poor air quality can have negative health impacts, particularly for sensitive groups and when exposure is prolonged.

Information on air quality and smoke can be found on AirNow’s Fire and Smoke webpage (click here), which shows data from permanent and temporary particulate monitors along with low-cost sensors (click here), showing daily/hourly air quality forecasts.

Smoke contains very tiny particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs. While all people may experience varying degrees of symptoms, more sensitive individuals—such as the young, aged, and those with respiratory conditions—are at greatest risk of experiencing serious symptoms. Symptoms may include, but are not limited to, coughing, watery and itchy eyes, headache, scratchy throat, and difficulty in breathing.

If you can see or smell smoke, avoid all unnecessary outdoor activities, especially if you are in an area where visibility is greatly reduced.

Here are recommended ways to reduce your smoke exposure:

• Stay indoors with the windows and doors closed; if possible, run the air conditioner

on the “recirculation” setting

• Limit outdoor physical activity

• Leave the smoke-impacted areas if possible until conditions improve

• Reduce unnecessary driving. If traveling through smoke-impacted areas, be sure

that your vehicle’s ventilation system is on recirculate

• Non‐HEPA paper face mask filters and bandana-type face coverings are not capable of filtering out extra-fine smoke particulates, which are much smaller in size. Therefore, they will not be helpful in protecting individuals from smoke-related impacts. Information on the use of masks and face coverings during smoke impacts can be found here:

Tuolumne County Public Health Department, 20111 Cedar Rd. North, Sonora, CA 95370

Office: 209-533-7401, Fax: 209-533-7406, 24-hour Phone: 209-533-8055: Michelle Jachetta, Public Health Director, and Dr. Kimberly Freeman, County Health Officer, EMSA Medical Director

Anyone experiencing serious symptoms due to smoke should contact a health professional.

Persons who have a respiratory-related illness may also wish to consult their health care provider if they are experiencing smoke exposure. Air quality can change rapidly at different times during the day due to wind shifts; monitor smoke throughout the day and make outdoor plans accordingly.

Click here for guides for schools, and general health information can be found here.