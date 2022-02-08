California Lifting Indoor Mask Mandate Next Week

Sacramento, CA — California’s Public Health Department reports that the indoor mask requirement in public settings will be lifted on February 15 for those who are vaccinated.

It impacts those going to places like stores, restaurants, events and social gatherings. Those unvaccinated are still directed by the state to continue wearing face coverings.

The current mask directives will continue to apply to “high risk” congregate settings, regardless of vaccination status, like public transit and nursing homes. Schools will also be required to continue indoor mask requirements for students and staff. The state adds that workplaces are required to continue following the current CALOSHA rules.

The public health department reports, “COVID-19 cases and the rate of community transmission have steadily decreased statewide since early January, and hospitalizations are either plateauing or declining in most regions of the state. Since California’s peak during the Omicron surge, the state has experienced a 65% decrease in case rates.”

Adding, “Additional adjustments to the state’s policies will be shared in the coming week.”