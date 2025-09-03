California Receives FEMA Grant To Help Suppress Fire Near Don Pedro

Fire near Chinese Camp - TCSO Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom says that California has received a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from FEMA to ensure that funding is available to bring in resources needed to suppress the fire near Don Pedro/Chinese Camp, which is part of the greater TCU Lightning Complex Fire.

The FMAG, which is provided on a cost-share basis, will assist local, state, and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75 percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

Governor Gavin Newsom states, “We are securing all available resources — including support from our federal partners — to fight this growing lightning complex fire in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties.”

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services reports that 300 residents are under an evacuation order due to the fire near Don Pedro and an additional 1,400 are under an evacuation warning. California has activated its Incident Management Team 6 to aid in the response efforts.

