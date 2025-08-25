Meals on Wheels Radiothon Raises $124,000 For Seniors

Meals On Wheels Radiothon View Photo

Sonora, CA– The annual Meals on Wheels Radiothon on Star 92.7 raised $124,000 to help provide meals for local seniors.

The fundraiser, held Friday, Aug. 22, supports Sierra Senior Providers, which delivers 60,000 meals each year through Meals on Wheels. This year’s theme, “More than a Meal,” emphasizes not only the food but also the companionship, friendship, and support volunteers provide.

The goal is $150,000 to fund the program throughout the year. Donations can still be made until the close of business today, Monday, Aug. 25, by clicking the purple donation box on top of the mymotherlode.com home page.