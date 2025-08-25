Storm Damage Repairs To Close Road In Stanislaus National Forest

Forest Service Road Closure - yellow View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Shortly after the Labor Day holiday, repairs will be made on a US Forest Service road that was damaged by a 2023 atmospheric river storm event.

Forest Road 1N04, from the Clavey River Bridge to Forest Road 2N13 (see map), will be closed completely from September 8 to approximately November 30. A temporary closure order is being issued. It will be lifted on November 30 (or earlier if the work is completed sooner).

Repairs will be made at two sites that experienced significant slope failures. Crews will construct mechanically stabilized earth walls as part of the repair efforts