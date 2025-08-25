Fires Ignite In Stanislaus National Forest

Stanislaus National Forest sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — Fires have ignited in isolated areas of the Stanislaus National Forest.

The TwoMile Fire is located south of Hull Creek Campground the Summit Ranger District. It is 1/4 acre and burning at a moderate rate of spread. A crew is on the scene and an additional engine has been requested. No structures are threatened.

The Jawbone Fire is situated between Boreland and Bell Mountain, and it is about one acre and burning at a slow rate of spread. No structures are threatened.

Earlier today, fire crews stopped a blaze in the Groveland Ranger district that burned vegetation near Brush Ridge. It is fully contained.

A storm system has been passing through the Stanislaus National Forest this weekend.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.