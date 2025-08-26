Update: Vegetation Fire On 108

Update at 5:35 pm: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Crews will remain in the area mopping up.

Original story posted at 5:25 pm: Sonora, CA– Fire resources are on the scene of a vegetation fire located on Highway 108/120 and Yosemite Junction. The fire, which has been named the Mesa Fire, is reportedly burning at a slow rate of spread and is between 1-2 acres in size. No structures are threatened. Drivers can expect emergency vehicles in that area.