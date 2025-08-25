Mother Lode Fair Returns July 2–5 2026 With Patriotic Theme

Mother Lode Fair View Photo

Sonora, CA– The Mother Lode Fair will return July 2–5, 2026, bringing four days of celebration, tradition, and community pride to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora.

Next year’s theme, “Heritage, Honor and Hometown Fun,” highlights two major milestones — the nation’s 250th birthday and California’s 175th anniversary. Fairgoers can expect live music, arena events, carnival rides, food vendors, livestock shows, agricultural exhibits, and community contests in baking, crafts, art, and photography. Special patriotic tributes and heritage exhibits will also mark the historic anniversaries.

“The Mother Lode Fair has always been more than a fair — it’s a reflection of our community spirit,” said CEO Kim Helmbold. “This year, we’re especially excited to celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday and California’s 175th anniversary with a fair that honors our past while celebrating the fun and traditions that bring us together.”

The fair runs Thursday, July 2, through Sunday, July 5, 2026. For future news about ticket information, contest entry details, and a full schedule of events, visit here.