Missing Sonora Woman Found Safe

By B.J. Hansen
Barbara Dee Crosby rescued - courtesy image submitted by Karen Jensen

Barbara Dee Crosby rescued - courtesy image submitted by Karen Jensen

Sonora, CA — An 85-year-old Sonora woman was found safe Sunday night, with her dog, after they had gone missing on Friday evening while taking a walk.

A Silver Alert, noting that an elderly person was missing, was issued. There was also a full search and rescue effort throughout the weekend. Barbara Dee Crosby had last been seen leaving her residence at Skyline Place on Sylva Lane near Cabezut Road on Friday and was located in a wooded area near Bald Mountain Road on Sunday night by some community members, and then rescued by arriving emergency officials. Her dog was found first, and she was nearby. She was taken away by ambulance afterward for medical assessment, but was able to communicate with the arriving emergency responders.

The sheriff’s office notes that she was “found safe” and was “down a steep, brushy hillside off a roadway.”

We will pass along more information on this developing story if it becomes available. Click on the video box to see the rescue effort.

  • Community members assist in search for 85-year-old Barbara Dee Crosby - Photo courtesy of Karen Jensen
  • Barbara Dee Crosby rescued - courtesy image submitted by Karen Jensen
  • Barbara Dee Crosby rescued - courtesy image submitted by Karen Jensen

