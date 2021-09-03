Labor Day Weekend Events

Farmer's Market in Sonora May 30, 2020 View Photo

Labor Day Weekend in the Mother Lode is about camping this year, with all California National Forests including Stanislaus are closed as detailed here and Yosemite National Park also has restrictions as detailed here. With this year’s drought conditions, the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways reminds recreational boaters to be prepared and watch for hazards, details are here.

The Labor Day Weekend Outdoor Peddler’s Market is this Saturday and Sunday from 10pm to 5pm in Arnold. They are celebrating their 49th event with the Ebbett’s Pass Volunteer Fire Department who will be serving local Calaveras County brews. There will be 55 other booths of antiques and collectibles, original art and crafts, and vintage jewelry. The Market also offers hot prepared food booths, Kettlekorn, and gourmet foods to sample. Organizers state, “while we will be adhering to the CDC and County requirements for Covid-19, we expect that all fully-vaccinated people will not have to wear masks at outside events such as this. We will have hand-sanitizing stations, masks available upon request for anyone that wants them, and will be disinfecting any shared public facilities throughout the show. We want everyone attending or exhibiting to feel safe and have a great time!” The Market is held on the park-like grounds of Bristol’s Ranch House Café full details are in the event listing here.

Railtown State Historic Park is hosting Robbery on the Rails train ride experiences.

Today, Friday, September 3 is the evening Certified Farmers Market in Utica Park in Angels Camp, their last Market is September 24. In Murphys is the First Fridays in the Park Hosted by the Murphys Community Club at the Historic Murphys Park with the band the Iconics at 5:30pm.

The Friday Peaceful Valley Farmers Market at 4pm will continue Fridays into October. Sonora’s Football team will be playing Escalon, but Summerville will not be playing any games until next week as detailed here.

Friday evening the Country Cowboy Church is hosting “A Chosen Vessel” the life and legacy of the Apostle Paul.

Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market which will continue Saturdays into October. Saturday is also a Free Rabies Vaccination & Microchip Clinic in Angels Camp.

In Twain Harte, Saturday evening is another Concert in the Pines. Beginning at 6pm listen to the band Threshold. Next weekend is the last concert.

Sunday is the CalaverasGROWN Murphys Certified Farmers Market.