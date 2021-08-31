Stanislaus National Forest Closing Ahead Of Labor Day

Sonora, CA — Citing high fire risk, all national forests in California will close effective today (August 31) at 11:59pm and continuing through September 17 at 11:59pm.

It includes the Stanislaus National Forest and its popular campgrounds, and areas like the Pinecrest day-use area. It will disrupt Labor Day plans for many as the forest is a popular recreation spot.

The Forest Service has put out a statement, “By temporarily reducing the number of visitors during this extreme threat, this closure will minimize the likelihood that visitors could become trapped on National Forest System lands during emergency circumstances, decrease the potential for new fire starts at a time of extremely limited firefighting resources, and enhance firefighter and community safety by limiting exposure that occurs in public evacuation situations, especially as COVID-19 continues to impact human health and strain hospital resources.”

The action comes as the Caldor Fire yesterday prompted an evacuation order around South Lake Tahoe. CAL Fire reports that over 1.7 million acres have already burned, statewide, during the current fire season.