Sonora High Wildcats Will Face Escalon

Sonora, CA — The 1-1 Sonora High Wildcats will be at home this evening to face Escalon in high school football.

The game will air live at 7pm on Star 92.7. The Wildcats defeated Ripon this past Monday, 32-20. The game was originally going to be played last Friday, but it was postponed due to abundant smoke. Escalon is 2-0 after defeating Linden and Calaveras.

Meanwhile, the Summerville High game against Waterford is canceled to due a spike in COVID-19 cases. As reported yesterday, Summerville High is closed today.