Yosemite National Park Enacting Fire Restrictions

Yosemite, CA– Effective immediately, due to the high fire danger and risk to the public, employees, and first responders. Yosemite National Park is enacting park-wide fire restrictions below 8,000 feet of elevation to reduce the threat of human-caused wildfires.

No building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (including campfire, cooking fire, and charcoal fires) within Yosemite National Park below 8,000 feet in elevation. Portable stoves using pressurized gas, liquid fuel, or propane are permitted, as are alcohol stoves, including tablet/cube stoves. Twig stoves are not permitted.

No smoking below 8,000 feet except within an enclosed vehicle, a campground or picnic area where wood and charcoal fires are allowed, or in a designated smoking area. All public buildings, public areas of Concession buildings (including restrooms), other areas as posted, and within 25 feet of any non-single-family residential building remain closed to smoking at all times.

An exception to the campfire and cooking rule is designated open campgrounds and open picnic areas in developed portions of the park. Campfires and cooking fires may be used above 8,000 feet but not above 9,600 feet.