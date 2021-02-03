Tuolumne And Calaveras Remain In The State’s Most Restrictive Purple Tier

Calaveras and Tuolumne remain in the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy color Tier System. Test positivity for Tuolumne excluding prisons with a 7-day lag is 6% the 7-day average case rate is 21.6. For Calaveras, it is a 10.2% test positivity rate and a 34.2 case rate. To qualify for the Red Tier the test positivity must be under 5-8% and under 5-8 new cases daily. Under the State’s guidance purple tier means restaurants may open for outdoor dining, nail salons and hairdressers may reopen indoors with modifications. The Tiers are updated each Tuesday based on a county’s case rate and test positivity rate, the chart with more details in on our Coronavirus page here. More details about Tuolumne County were reported at today’s Tuolumne County Supervisors meeting here.

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports 21 new community cases and no inmate cases at Sierra Conservation Center. One of the new cases is hospitalized. A total of 3 individuals have been released from the hospital, there are 4 total individuals currently hospitalized. Active community cases increased to 69.

The new community cases include 2 males under the age of 17, 5 males and 1 female age 18 to 29, 4 males age 30 to 39, 3 females age 40-49, 2 males and 1 female age 50-59, 1 male age 60-69, 1 female age 70-70, and 1 male age 80 to 89. The case demographics now include the younger age bracket, 0-17 years old to better represent cases among school-aged youth according to public health.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,615 cases split between 2,366 community cases and 1,249 inmate cases. The total tested number is 65,152. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 39 active inmate cases today. Total community cases released from isolation are listed as 2,248.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports 10 more COVID-19 cases with the county’s active cases increasing by 5 to 51. A total of 1,675 are listed as recovered, an increase of 5. The report notes COVID-19 hospitalizations remains at two Calaveras residents. Total cases are 1,749 with 793 men, 938 women, and 18 with gender not reported. The majority, 784 covid cases are in the age group 18-49, and there remain 390 listed as over the age of 65. Calaveras public health reports it has 2,860 vaccinations and continues to distribute doses to those eligible.

Vaccines: Tuolumne Public Health continues to distribute the limited supply of vaccines it receives, within Phase 1A of the State Vaccine Distribution Plan and has begun moving into Phase 1B with those age 85 and up and the education sector. As reported here, Gov. Gavin Newsom modified the state’s coronavirus vaccine distribution to make residents 65 and older and those with preexisting conditions eligible to get a shot of the scarce coronavirus vaccines due to their risk level of hospitalizations and death. However, each county has control in regards to the order in which vaccines are given based on the current supply. Public Health plans to continue Points of Dispensing (PODs) weekly as vaccine supply allows.

Sign up with one or both of the lists below, submitting your name does not guarantee an appointment for a vaccine at this time.

For Tuolumne County Public Health Department vaccine inquiries go to https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/1317/COVID-Vaccine here, navigate to the bottom of the page and click on “VACCINE INTEREST FORM”, complete the form and click on “SUBMIT”

For Adventist Health Sonora Hospital list go to https://www.adventisthealth.org/sonora/patient-resources/covid-19-vaccine/ here, read through the information provided and scroll down to the bottom of the page and Click on “Schedule your appointment”, answer the questions and follow the prompts to complete the process the click on “Submit”

If you are a patient at a clinic outside of the Adventist System Network of clinics you should also call your own clinic for advice and information on their vaccination plans.

Calaveras Public Health partnered with Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center to vaccinate people living in Calaveras County who are 65 years of age and older. Persons 65 years of age and older interested in getting the vaccine should call (209) 754-2564. Those who call will need to provide their full name, date of birth, and phone number. COVID-19 vaccines, including their administration, are free. More information on vaccine phases is on our COVID-19 page here.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Call for more info: The Tuolumne COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours for people who have questions or concerns, call 209-533-7440 for information. Calaveras has a COVID-19 call center at 209-754-2896 to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local hospital, more information is at the regional website www.valleycovidhelp.com.