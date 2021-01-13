Update: 65 Plus Added To Those Allowed To Get Vaccine In California

Update at 3:50 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Mother Lode health departments are reacting to Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement today modifying the state coronavirus vaccination distribution, making those 65 plus eligible for shots.

Calaveras County Public Health details that the plan will move all people age 65 and older into Phase 1B, Tier 1. They say that group represents more than 10,000 residents in the county, not including other categories of people that would also be included in Phase 1B. The health department released this statement regarding this move:

“As of today, Calaveras County Public Health only has a few hundred vaccine doses available within Calaveras County. We are only scheduled to receive 100 more doses next week. While we appreciate the state’s shared interest in vaccinating our most vulnerable populations, the unfortunate reality is that the state has not sent us sufficient supply to vaccinate our community members. We hope that changes soon and promise to continue communicating with our community when we are able to begin scheduling vaccination clinics.”

Clarke Broadcasting contacted Tuolumne County Health officials for a comment but have not yet received a response. However, yesterday’s daily COVID-19 update noted that vaccine distribution continues to Phase 1A and offered those who qualify a vaccine interest form to fill out, as reported here.

Mariposa County Public Health reports that using the vaccine prioritization guidance from the California Department of Public Health, they are working quickly and efficiently through its Phases and Tiers. They released this written update regarding the new vaccination modification:

“We have nearly completed Phase 1A and are currently working in Phase 1B, Tier 1. In addition to the workforce eligible in this tier, we also have a large portion of our population now eligible. This group contains nearly 5,000 eligible individuals and while not everyone will opt to get the vaccine at this time, this will still be a big task for our vaccinating teams.”

Mariposa health officials also detail what residents should do to help the process run more smoothly, stating, “Make sure you have completed the form to be added to the COVID-19 Vaccine Contact List, especially if you are 65 years or older. Once you are eligible, the scheduling team will reach out to schedule your appointment. Remember there is a large number of potential people, so if you do not hear right away, please practice patience.” That form can be found by clicking here.

Original post at 2:05 p.m.: Sacramento, CA – Enacted immediately California residents 65 and older have been added to those eligible to get the scarce coronavirus vaccines.

Noting that “they are at the greatest risk of being hospitalized and dying.” Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement on Wednesday even as counties complain they already do not have enough doses to go around. Of note, each county has control in regards to the order in which vaccines are doled out.

In a statement, Newsom defended the move this way, “There is no higher priority than efficiently and equitably distributing these vaccines as quickly as possible to those who face the gravest consequences.” For those still waiting he added, “To those not yet eligible for vaccines, your turn is coming. We are doing everything we can to bring more vaccines into the state.”

This extension follows recommendations Tuesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The continued vaccination of health care workers and those in nursing homes and other congregate living facilities will continue, according to state health officials. The state has seen virus cases and hospitalizations explode since Thanksgiving, though in recent days the numbers have flattened. The state’s top health officials note that prioritizing individuals age 65 and older will reduce hospitalizations and save lives.

Also announced to start next week, is a new system to let people know if they are eligible to get a vaccine. If residents are not yet eligible, the system will allow them to register for a text or email notification when they are. That will help counties and cities already doing mass inoculations sports stadiums and fairgrounds by allowing eligible members of the public to schedule their appointments at mass vaccination events.