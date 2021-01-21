Update: Tuolumne County Reports 21 New COVID Cases, 119 New In Calaveras

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Tuolumne Public Health reports 20 new community cases of COVID-19, and one new Sierra Conservation Center inmate case. The newly identified individuals are isolating and eight have been released from isolation. The new community cases include 1 male under 20, 2 females in their 20s, 2 females in her 30s, 2 males in their 40s, 4 males and 4 females in their 50s, 2 males and 1 female in their 60s, and 1 female in their 70s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,403 cases split between 2,193 community cases and 1,210 inmate cases. Total recovered community cases are listed as 2,034 with 119 active community cases and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 63 active inmate cases today. Total tested 23,553.

During Tuolumne County Public Health’s Board of Supervisor situation update, discussions to end the COVID Education and compliance division were detailed here.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports 119 new COVID-19 cases but only increased its active cases to 88, an increase of 7. A total of 1,263 are listed as recovered, an increase of 112. The report has 4 hospitalizations today down from 6 yesterday. Total cases are 1,374 with 603 men (an increase of 49) and 759 women (an increase of 69), the majority, 595 cases in the age group 18-49 is 22 more than yesterday, and there are 302 listed as over the age of 65 which is 6 more than yesterday. The zip codes with the most cases continues to be in the Valley Springs 95252 and Campo Seco 95226 areas. As reported here an increase in cases are part of resolving a backlog with the state’s CalRedie system. Public health says the case count is approximate and may change or even decrease due to duplicates, incorrect addresses, or individuals found not to reside within Calaveras County and notes that hospitalization data comes from the California Department of Public Health and has a one-day lag.

Vaccines: All appointments for this weekend’s vaccine clinic have been filled less than a day after it was announced. Public health reports, “At this time, all available first doses of vaccine received by Public Health have been administered.” Adventist Health Sonora will be coordinating more vaccination clinics, with the next planned for January 30 and 31, a sign up for that two-day clinic will be released next week likely on Tuesday as detailed here.

Calaveras Public Health partnered with Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center to vaccinate people living in Calaveras County who are 65 years of age and older. Persons 65 years of age and older interested in getting the vaccine should call (209) 754-2564. Those who call will need to provide their full name, date of birth, and phone number. COVID-19 vaccines, including their administration, are free. More information on vaccine phases is on our COVID-19 page here.

Testing: A mobile COVID-19 testing team shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Tuolumne site; will NOT be open this Thursday, January 21st due to a scheduling conflict. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

Regional Hospital Status: The San Joaquin Valley Region has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity available and it is not predicted to decrease to under 15% in the next 4 weeks. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information section here.

Call for more info: The Tuolumne COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours for people who have questions or concerns, call 209-533-7440 for information. Calaveras has a COVID-19 call center at 209-754-2896 to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local hospital, more information is at the regional website www.valleycovidhelp.com.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 1/19 0 0 (73)

6.5% of pop. 0 0 (72) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 1/19 77 5 (1,388)

3.7% of pop. 19 16 (1,284) 26 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 1/20 88 9 (1,374)

3.1% of pop. 4 112 (1,263) 23 44,286 (30) Madera 1/20 2,822 68 (13,391) 8.3% of pop. 35 144 (10,418) 151 160,089 (73) Mariposa 1/20 15 0 (346)

1.9% of pop. 2 2 (327) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 1/20 3,655 118 (24,570) 8.5% of pop. 60 1,33 (20,599) 316 287,420 (111.7) Mono 1/20 197 3 (864) 6.1% of pop. NA 0 (663) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 1/20 6,101 553 (58,843) 7.4% of pop. 305/78 956 (51,954) 788 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 1/20 4,174 239 (43,121)

7.6% of pop. 325/77 532 (38,181) 766 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 1/20 119 21 (3,403) 6.4% of pop. 6 9 (2,034) 40 52,353 (53.1) Amador excludes Mule Creek State Prison from their report the % of pop. would be 7.4%

If the Sierra Conservation Center cases were excluded Tuolumne’s would be 3.9%.

10* means less than 10 deaths per month on average in that county. For other county-level statistics view our page here.

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Wearing a Face Covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.