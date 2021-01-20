New COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics To Begin This Weekend In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) launches Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations in Tuolumne County this weekend.

The free mass vaccinations at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on Stockton Street in Sonora will be for those 75 and older, which involves about 6,000 individuals in that age range, as first reported here last week. The clinics are scheduled for Saturday, January 23, and Sunday, January 24, by appointment only. In the written release, hospital officials relayed, “Adventist Health Sonora plans to launch additional vaccination clinics for priority groups, as outlined by the California Department of Public Health, with clinics for the 65 to 74 age group to be provided next. Once all Tuolumne County residents eligible for Phase 1B vaccinations have had the opportunity to receive the vaccine, and as the supply of vaccine increases, clinics will then be available for Phase 1C.”

President of Adventist Health Sonora Michelle Fuentes further explains, “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to provide a limited supply of vaccines to those eligible. Our team is working incredibly hard to coordinate these clinics, vaccinate our population and protect our community.”

The release also recommends that those concerned about allergic reactions or side effects from the vaccine should talk to their primary care provider regarding whether or not they should receive it. Hospital officials acknowledged the state’s recent advisement to pause administration of Lot 041L20A of the Moderna vaccine due to a higher-than-usual number of allergic reactions, as reported here. The state reported that fewer than 10 people in San Diego required medical attention over the span of 24 hours. AHS adds that it does not have any supply of this specific lot number and follows specific guidelines for administering COVID-19 vaccines, including monitoring patients for 15 to 30 minutes for allergic reactions after the injection.

More information and appointments for Adventist Health Sonora’s vaccination clinics are available by clicking here.