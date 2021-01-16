A New COVID-19 Death In Calaveras, 23 New Cases

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports one new COVID-19 death today, further details are not being released. Today the county’s report added 23 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 76 are defined as active COVID-19 cases. As reported here an increase in cases part of resolving a backlog with the state’s CalRedie system. Public health says the case count is approximate and may change or even decrease due to duplicates, incorrect addresses, or individuals found not to reside within Calaveras County and notes that hospitalization data comes from the California Department of Public Health and has a one-day lag. The report has 11 hospitalizations today down from 12 yesterday. Total cases is 1,240 with 548 men and 681 women, the majority, 566 cases, are between 18-49, and 295 are over 65. The zip codes with the most cases are in the Valley Springs 95252 and Campo Seco 95226 areas. A total of 1,141 or 92% have recovered.

As reported here Calaveras has a new COVID-19 call center at 209-754-2896 to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.

Calaveras Public Health partnered with Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center to vaccinate people living in Calaveras County who are 65 years of age and older. Persons 65 years of age and older interested in getting the vaccine should call (209) 754-2564. Those who call will need to provide their full name, date of birth, and phone number. COVID-19 vaccines, including their administration, are free. More information on vaccine phases is on our COVID-19 page here.

Tuolumne County is planning mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics as detailed here. For those who qualify as Phase 1A, the Tuolumne County vaccine interest form has been posted here.

A mobile COVID-19 testing team shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. It has been confirmed to be at the Groveland Community Hall on January 18th (on Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and Mondays after that and the Tuolumne Memorial Hall will be open next on the 28th and Thursdays after that. To schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time select the new location site at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

The San Joaquin Valley Region has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity available. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information section here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local hospital, more information is at the regional website www.valleycovidhelp.com.

The Tuolumne COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours for people who have questions or concerns, call 209-533-7440 for information.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 1/14 1 0 (73)

6.5% of pop. 0 1 (72) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 1/14 138 21 (1,357)

3.5% of pop. 21 25 (1,194) 25 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 1/15 76 23 (1,240)

2.8% of pop. 11 9 (1,141) 23 44,286 (30) Madera 1/15 2,902 229 (12,778) 7.9% of pop. 33 103 (9,746) 130 160,089 (73) Mariposa 1/15 30 3 (334)

1.8% of pop. 1 7 (300) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 1/15 3,761 293 (23,492) 8.1% of pop. 51 281 (19,435) 296 287,420 (111.7) Mono 1/15 171 3 (823) 5.8% of pop. NA 16 (648) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 1/15 7,381 904 (56,484) 7.2% of pop. 309/77 240 (48,355) 748 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 1/15 4,916 575 (41,270)

7.3% of pop. 345/78 98 (35,624) 720 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 1/14 115 9 (3,279) 6.2% of pop. 3 7 (1,948) 36 52,353 (53.1) Amador excludes Mule Creek State Prison from their report the % of pop. would be 7.4%

If the Sierra Conservation Center cases were excluded Tuolumne’s would be 3.9%.

10* means less than 10 deaths per month on average in that county. For other county-level statistics view our page here.

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include: