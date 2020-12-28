Local COVID-19 Weekend Recap

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County reported 40 new community cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and 64 additional Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases.

Three of the new community cases are hospitalized and the others are isolating at home. Public health officials report that the state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds was closed yesterday due to a staffing shortage, but it is anticipated to reopen today. To re-schedule an appointment visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-634-1123.

Also of note, the Stay at Home order for the San Joaquin Valley region, including the Mother Lode, is tentatively set to expire today. However, state officials indicate it will likely be extended due to ICU capacity in the greater region being close to zero-percent. More information will be forthcoming today.

The COVID-19 call center is open Mon-Fri 9 AM to 5 PM and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information. People with concerns about new or worsening symptoms can also call the Adventist Health Sonora COVID-19 Triage Line at 209-536-5166 to speak to a nurse or other clinician.