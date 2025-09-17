Stolen Items From Columbia Led To Drug Raid In Sierra Village

Sierra Village, CA – A Columbia resident twice spotted stolen items from his property on a social media site, leading to a drug raid in the Sierra Village area of Tuolumne County.

The thefts occurred in July and August in the area of Star Ridge Road near Italian Bar Road in Columbia. On both occasions, water tanks were stolen, and during the first theft, solar batteries were also taken, which were then advertised for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation, collecting video footage and reviewing material from the online posts.

The break in the case came when a deputy saw a water tank, fitting the description of those stolen, behind the Chevron Gas Station in Sierra Village at the end of August. The thieves struck again in early September, stealing another water tank from the property and trying to sell it on Facebook Marketplace. The investigation intensified on September 10, 2025, when deputies raided the Sierra Village property, arresting 30-year-old Summer Dawn Ward, 63-year-old Frederick Lee Guthmiller, and 54-year-old Stephen Gray. As they searched outdoors, deputies recovered one stolen water tank and four stolen batteries.

“Based on their investigation,” stated detectives, “they found evidence supporting Ward, Gray, and Guthmiller were knowingly in possession of stolen property.”

The Tuolumne Narcotics Team (TNT) was dispatched after a firearm and suspected drugs were discovered inside the home. Guthmiller’s loaded .357 revolver and ammunition, which he was not allowed to have, were found, along with 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine packaged in baggies, approximately 22 pounds of marijuana (both loose and individually packaged), packaging materials, and other items indicative of drug sales, according to sheriff’s investigators.

Ward, Gray, and Guthmiller were arrested for possession of stolen property. Guthmiller faces additional charges related to drug sales and the firearm and ammunition.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact them at 209-533-5815, as it is an ongoing case.