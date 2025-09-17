Partly Cloudy
Late Night House Fire In Murphys

By B.J. Hansen
Murphys Fire Protection District

Murphys, CA — An older residential structure was destroyed in a late-night fire in Murphys that was reported near the intersection of Scott Street and Main Street.

The structure was reported to be vacant, and it was fully engulfed in flames when officials arrived on the scene. It also burned a small patch of vegetation. It ignited around the 10 o’clock hour, Tuesday evening. No injuries were reported.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

