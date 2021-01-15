New Calaveras County COVID-19 Call Center

Calaveras County COVID-19 Cases Per Day 1-14-2021 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Calaveras County are now being answered at a new call center where residents will not get a recording, but a real person on the other end of the line.

It was set up by the county’s office of emergency services (OES) and public health. The new COVID-19 Community Call Center opened today. Its operating hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

By dialing 209-754-2896, the caller will not get a recording, instead, there will be a real live person answering their questions. OES officials say, “The goal of the call center is to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.”

The county also has a new dashboard set up with the latest numbers, which shows the county has crossed the 1,000 mark for confirmed cases with 1,217. There are 12 hospitalized, 63 active cases, 1,132 recovered individuals, and 22 deaths.