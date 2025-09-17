More Candidates Lining Up To Challenge Senator Alvarado-Gil

State Senate District 4 Candidates View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Incumbent Republican Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil is receiving more competition in her re-election bid.

Alvarado-Gil, who entered office as a Democrat, later switched to the Republican Party. Her four-year seat is up for election again in 2026.

We reported earlier that the lone Democrat currently in the race is Tuolumne County Supervisor Jaron Brandon.

Two high-profile Republicans have recently entered: Jeramy Young and Alexandra Duarte.

Young is the Police Chief of Livermore and a former Mayor of Hughson.

In a campaign statement, Young says, “Like my neighbors throughout Senate District 4, I know that we cannot afford to continue down the path of lawlessness, mismanaged fire danger, excessive regulation, out-of-control spending, misaligned priorities, poor policy, and escalating cost of living. We deserve better.”

He continues, “I promise to lead as a common sense conservative who will represent mountain towns and valley communities that have long been ignored.”

Duarte, meanwhile, describes herself as a “conservative Republican, farmer, and mother of four who has made Stanislaus County her home.”

She and her husband, former Republican Congressman John Duarte, have a family farm in Modesto where they grow almonds and walnuts.

Duarte says she is “unapologetically pro-gun, pro-family, and pro-freedom.” She adds that she will “fight to secure the border, protect parents’ rights, and stop radical environmentalists from letting our forests burn.”

All of the candidates are lining up a lengthy list of endorsements ahead of the election, with most naming dozens of state and regional leaders who they have in support.

Alvarado-Gil’s campaign reports that she is backed by leaders such as GOP Senate Leader Brian Jones, retired Senate Leaders Gloria Romero and Scott Wilk, Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese, Tuolumne County Supervisor Steve Griefer and Sonora Councilman Stephen Opie.

Young is backed by former Congressman George Radanovich, the Calaveras County Republican Central Committee, Assembly GOP leader Heath Flora, former Assemblyman Bill Berryhill, and four peace officer groups in the Central Valley.

Duarte, being the most recent to enter, has not released an endorsement list, but she is also anticipated to gain significant support, given her ties in the Central Valley and its agricultural community.

Brandon’s endorsement list includes California Treasurer Fiona Ma, former State Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones, Calaveras Supervisor Amanda Folendorf and Sonora City Councilmembers Ann Segerstrom and Andy Merrill.

The top two candidates in next March’s primary election, regardless of party, will move on to the November General Election.

District Four covers the Mother Lode region and stretches through the nearby Central Valley, including all or parts of the counties of Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Inyo, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Mono, Nevada, Placer, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne.