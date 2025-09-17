Former Mariposa County Supervisor Reappointed To Water Board

Arthur Baggett reappointed to the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board—Water board photo View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – A former Mariposa County Supervisor has been reappointed to the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board for a second time.

It is a role that Arthur Baggett, of El Portal, has held since last year, when Governor Gavin Newsom tapped him for the position due to his multiple roles, including Chair, that he held in the past at the State Water Resources Board from 1999 to 2011. Since then, he has been a partner and counsel at AG Baggett and PJ Weber Inc. and adjunct faculty at the San Joaquin College of Law since 1997.

Baggett served eight years as the District One County Supervisor for Mariposa County from 1986 to 1994. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from San Joaquin College of Law, a Master of Science degree in Ecosystem Management and Forest Ecology from Antioch College, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Cincinnati. Baggett, a Democrat, needs Senate confirmation for the position, which will compensate him $250 per diem.