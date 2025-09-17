Columbia College Awarded Federal Grant of Over A Million Dollars

Columbia College Logo View Photo

Columbia, CA – Columbia College has been awarded a nearly $1.4 million federal grant to support first-generation, low-income, and students with disabilities.

The U.S. Department of Education’s TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) grant funding is issued in five-year cycles of $272,364, totaling $1,361,820. It offers career exploration, scholarship guidance, and academic counseling to students, empowering them to overcome barriers to success. These services, combined with financial aid, significantly increase the likelihood of completing their degree or successfully transferring with the lowest possible debt.

“Columbia College is proud that TRIO SSS supports eligible first-generation college students through academic advising, tutoring, major and career exploration, and visits to four-year universities,” said Interim Columbia College President Dr. Chad Redwing. “Thanks to the dedication of our TRIO team, the program strengthens our mission to expand opportunity and create long-lasting impact for our students, particularly in increasing student retention, graduation, and transfer rates among marginalized communities.”

The U.S. Department of Education’s 2019 evaluation revealed that students in the SSS program at two-year institutions were 48% more likely to earn an associate’s degree or transfer to a four-year institution and 18% more likely to earn a bachelor’s degree.

“TRIO programs generally and TRIO SSS in particular, transform students from the least resourced backgrounds into college graduates,” said Kimberly Jones, president of the Council for Opportunity in Education in Washington, D.C. “This vital program makes all the difference for nearly a million students each year across the country.”

SSS is one of eight federal TRIO programs funded under the Higher Education Act of 1965 to remove social, academic, and cultural barriers to higher education. Notable alumni of the TRIO Student Support Services program include Michael Cashman, Town Supervisor of Plattsburgh, NY; former NASA astronaut José Hernández; and Cheryl Johnson, 36th Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives.

This is the 20th year Columbia College has received the TRIO SSS services on campus, with this latest renewal marking the fourth consecutive five-year cycle of the grant. For more information, click here or contact Anneka Rogers Whitmer at rogersa@yosemite.edu.