A Death And 55 More COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne Public Health released its weekend report sadly noting a death due to COVID-19 of a male in his 70’s. There were 32 new COVID-19 community cases and 23 new Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases. Public health says one of the new cases is hospitalized and the rest appear to be isolating. A total of 21 individuals have been released from isolation and 4 are currently hospitalized.

Tuolumne Public Health says they were notified on Sunday that a higher-than-usual number of adverse events were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine which was administered at a vaccination clinic outside of Tuolumne County. Out of an extreme abundance of caution, providers are recommended to pause the use of this lot of Moderna vaccine while the CDC and FDA review the situation. Tuolumne County Public Health has received some of this lot number and it has been put aside and will not be used at this time. Public health says “Thank you all for your patience as we work with the state and our local partners to get vaccine received and distributed to our community as quickly and safely as possible.”

Tuolumne County is planning mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics as detailed here. For those who qualify as Phase 1A, the Tuolumne County vaccine interest form has been posted here.

The weekend community cases in Tuolumne County residents include 4 males and 2 females under 20, 1 male and 2 females in their 20s, 1 male and 3 females in her 30s, 2 males and 3 females in their 40s, 2 males and 2 females in their 50s, 4 males and 2 female in her 60s, 2 male and 1 female in their 70s, and 1 female in her 80s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,359 cases split between 2,150 community cases and 1,209 inmate cases. Total recovered community cases are listed as 1,976 with 135 active community cases and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 102 active inmate cases today. Total tested 23,349.

The Public Health team will continue its response, but due to the office being closed for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, the Monday update will be reported tomorrow.

A mobile COVID-19 testing team shared between Tuolumne, Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. The traveling sites, which will be open at the Groveland Community Hall on Mondays and Tuolumne Memorial Hall on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. The Tuolumne site; will NOT be open this Thursday, January 21st due to a scheduling conflict. Schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

The San Joaquin Valley Region has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity available. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information section here.

As reported here Calaveras has a new COVID-19 call center at 209-754-2896 to provide community members with verified information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and other frequently asked questions.

Calaveras Public Health partnered with Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center to vaccinate people living in Calaveras County who are 65 years of age and older. Persons 65 years of age and older interested in getting the vaccine should call (209) 754-2564. Those who call will need to provide their full name, date of birth, and phone number. COVID-19 vaccines, including their administration, are free. More information on vaccine phases is on our COVID-19 page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or your local hospital, more information is at the regional website www.valleycovidhelp.com.

The Tuolumne COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours for people who have questions or concerns, call 209-533-7440 for information.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 1/15 1 0 (73)

6.5% of pop. 0 0 (72) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 1/16 126 17 (1,374)

3.6% of pop. 17 29 (1,223) 25 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 1/15 76 23 (1,240)

2.8% of pop. 11 9 (1,141) 23 44,286 (30) Madera 1/15 2,902 229 (12,778) 7.9% of pop. 33 103 (9,746) 130 160,089 (73) Mariposa 1/18 20 10 (344)

1.9% of pop. 1 20 (320) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 1/15 3,761 293 (23,492) 8.1% of pop. 51 281 (19,435) 296 287,420 (111.7) Mono 1/18 189 33 (856) 6.1% of pop. NA 15 (663) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 1/15 7,381 904 (56,484) 7.2% of pop. 309/77 240 (48,355) 748 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 1/17 5,199 412 (42,337)

7.5% of pop. 345/78 273 (36,399) 739 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 1/17 135 9 (3,359) 6.4% of pop. 4 21 (1,976) 39 52,353 (53.1) Amador excludes Mule Creek State Prison from their report the % of pop. would be 7.4%

If the Sierra Conservation Center cases were excluded Tuolumne’s would be 3.9%.

10* means less than 10 deaths per month on average in that county. For other county-level statistics view our page here.

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Wearing a Face Covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.