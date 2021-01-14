Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics To Be Launched In Tuolumne County

Individual getting COVID19 vaccine View Photo

Sonora, CA – Those 75 and older have been placed on the fast track for getting a coronavirus vaccine shot.

To support the county’s efforts to get the vaccine distributed, Adventist Health Sonora is aiding in launching Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations with mass vaccination clinics planned for those individuals.

“We are eager to see the community vaccinated as quickly as possible and ease the strain that COVID-19 has put on our families, businesses and healthcare team,” commented Michelle Fuentes, Adventist Health Sonora President.

To meet the demand of around 6,000 individuals aged 75 and over in the county, the hospital has been working on procuring a supply of COVID-19 vaccines, which will be provided at no cost to county residents who meet the current vaccine distribution phase criteria. Mass vaccination clinics are expected to be launched late next week at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on Stockton Street in Sonora.

As soon as the clinics can be set up, staffed and supplied, individuals will be asked to verify their age and residing county while scheduling an appointment for their vaccination. When all is ready to go Adventist Health Sonora says it will notify the public through local media, like Clarke Broadcasting.

Fuentes gave this update on its vaccine distribution, “I am really proud of our team for mobilizing quickly and vaccinating individuals eligible for Phase 1A vaccinations. In just over three weeks, teams from employee health, infection prevention, pharmacy, nursing, and other support departments have developed processes for reporting first and second doses to the vaccine registry, as required by the CDC, and given over 1,150 shots to healthcare workers. I am also pleased that we are ahead of schedule for vaccinating our long-term care residents at the Sierra Care Center, Units 6 and 7.”

The hospital details that it has also begun partnering with local emergency services agencies for individuals to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as indicated in Phase 1B. Hospital officials add that once all county residents eligible for Phase 1B vaccinations have received their shots and as the supply of vaccine increases, clinics will then be available for Phase 1C.