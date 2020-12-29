COVID-19 Report, 19 New Community Cases In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports 19 new community COVID-19 cases and no additional inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center. The new cases are all asked to isolate at home, there are five hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients. A total of 18 individuals were released from isolation today.

Today’s community cases include 1 female under 20, 1 male and 4 females in their 20s, 1 male in his 30s, 1 male and 2 females in their 40s, 1 male and 2 females in their 50s, 1 male and 2 female in their 60s, 1 female in their 70’s, and 2 females in their 80s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 2,684 cases, 113 active community cases, and 1,665 recovered cases. There are 1,028 inmate COVID-19 cases or nearly 34% of the over 3,000 inmates at the facility. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation does not report any deaths, a total of 21 deaths of Tuolumne County residents have been attributed to COVID-19. Total known tests 21,467. Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of today, Monday has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity is available and remains under the Stay at Home Order. Southern California also remains at 0%, the Bay Area is at 9.5%, the Greater Sacramento area is at 16.6% and Northern California is at 29.3% of remaining ICU capacity. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information page here.

If you were around others outside of your household during the holiday, it is strongly recommended to get tested 5 days after the last date of contact. The state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is open 7 days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended. Please visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting to make an appointment.

The distribution of vaccines continues to state health department guidelines.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

For those feeling stressed and anxious here are some helpful resources:

Call-a-Day by Twain Harte Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Sign-up for one friendly check-in call per day at 209-396-5744

24-hour Crisis Line Tuolumne County Behavioral Health 209-533- 7000 or 800-630-1130

Wellness Program by Catholic Charities 209-396-6953

California Peer-Run “Warm Line” a Non-emergency support line 1-855-845-7415

Friendship Line California to support lonely and isolated older Californians across the state. 1-888-670-1360

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 12/23 0 0 (64)

5.8% of pop. 3 0 (63) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 12/27 211 93 (1,048)

2.5% of pop. 23 99 (816) 21 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 12/22 128 32 (754)

1.7% of pop. 8 20 (604) 22 44,286 (30) Madera 12/28 2,828 71 (10,015) 6.2% of pop. 36 711 (7,071) 116 160,089 (73) Mariposa 12/28 16 15 (220)

1.2% of pop. 4 15 (200) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 12/28 3,679 1,058 (18,843) 6.5% of pop. 53 1,090 (14,916) 248 287,420 (111.7) Mono 12/28 142 23 (631) 4.5% of pop. NA 75 (474) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 12/28 6,765 2,826 (43,930) 5.2% of pop. 320/80 2,129 (36,540) 625 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 12/27 4,276 267 (33,148)

5.9% of pop. 348/59 315 (28,294) 578 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 12/28 113 19 (2,827) 5.4% of pop. 5 18 (1,665) 21 52,353 (53.1)

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Wearing a Face Covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.