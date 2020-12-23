32 New COVID-19 Cases In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers by zip code-12-22-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Another 32 confirmed coronavirus cases in Calaveras County as there remains128 active cases out of the 754 confirmed total cases.

The 32 additional cases bring the total number of women infected to 412 and men to 341. The age range with the largest number of cases remains the 18-49-year-old at 331 with 65 plus following at 202. To date, there are eight individuals hospitalized, 604 cases that have recovered, and 22 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

Public health officials inform that due to the holidays, they will not be reporting an update on the COVID-19 numbers on Friday, December 25th, and Friday, January 1st.

The first free mobile testing in the county will begin Wednesday, Dec. 23rd from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Point Community Hall located at 22283 Highway 26 in West Point. Details on shot requirements can be found here from an earlier story. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced.