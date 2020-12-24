COVID-19 Report, One Death And 115 Total New Cases In Tuolumne County

tuolumne county cases by day View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports a previously hospitalized COVID-19 patient has died. An investigation into the official cause of death is still underway. County health officials confirmed 22 new community COVID-19 cases, two are residents of care facilities, one has been hospitalized and the rest are being asked to isolate at home. There are 93 more inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) for a total of 964 inmate COVID-19 cases or 31.8% of the over 3,000 inmates at the facility. Four previously hospitalized cases have now recovered and two previously hospitalized cases are home isolating. A total of 29 individuals were released from isolation today.

Today’s community cases include 2 males under 20, 1 male in their 20s, 1 male and 2 females in their 30s, 3 females in their 40s, 1 male and 3 females in their 50s, 1 male and 1 female in their 60s, 2 males and 3 females in their 70’s, and 1 male and 1 female in their 80s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 2,684 cases, 121 active community cases, and 1,577 recovered cases. Total known tests 21,060. Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of today, Wednesday has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity is available and remains under the Stay at Home Order. Southern California also remains at 0%, the Bay Area is at 11.4%, the Greater Sacramento area is at 15.6% and Northern California is at 28.8% of remaining ICU capacity. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information page here.

The distribution of vaccines continues to state health department guidelines. Both of the COVID-19 vaccines currently approved for use require two doses. Of the initial 975 doses received by Tuolumne County Public Health, 200 were transferred to Mariposa County as specified in the statewide distribution plan. The remainder were distributed to healthcare and emergency services partners which include Adventist Health Sonora, Oak Terrace, Sequoia Senior Living, PHI, Emergency Services, and local senior congregate living facilities. These are the populations outlined in Phase 1a per the CDPH COVID-19 Allocation Guidelines. Public Health says at this time, the state is still finalizing their guidelines and what populations will be included in the next phase of vaccinations, Phase 1b. Our vaccination unit is working closely with our local partners as updates are made available to prepare and plan for the distribution of the next round of vaccines for Phase 1b.

The length of time between each of the two vaccine doses varies depending on the manufacturer. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is given 21 days after the first dose. The second dose of the Moderna vaccine is given 28 days after the first dose. Tuolumne County received the approved Moderna vaccines this week which included 100 doses that will be allocated to the Phase 1a Tier populations. Information on when we will receive the next rounds of vaccines and how many we will receive is unknown at this time. Public Health staff attend weekly state calls to receive updates on when Tuolumne County will be receiving our next shipment of vaccines and updates will be provided as they are made available.

The California Department of Public Health has released guidance on how to enjoy a COVID-safe holiday. The safest way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community is to celebrate with your own household. If you have contact with others outside your household consider the following: limit the number of people you come in contact with, limit the length of time you spend with them, avoid sharing utensils, food, and beverages, practice safe distancing (preferably outdoors), and wear a facial covering. Additionally, get tested 5 days after any contact. Further information can be found in the CDPH Holiday guidance can be found here: https://covid19.ca.gov/holidays/.

The Public Health Department will be closed on Friday, December 25 in observance of Christmas. If you receive notice of a positive COVID-19 test on that day, please self-isolate and a case investigator will contact you on Saturday, December 26, 2020. If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is open 7 days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended. Please visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting to make an appointment.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

For those feeling stressed and anxious this holiday season here are some helpful resources:

Call-a-Day by Twain Harte Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Sign-up for one friendly check-in call per day at 209-396-5744

24-hour Crisis Line Tuolumne County Behavioral Health 209-533- 7000 or 800-630-1130

Wellness Program by Catholic Charities 209-396-6953

California Peer-Run “Warm Line” a Non-emergency support line 1-855-845-7415

Friendship Line California to support lonely and isolated older Californians across the state. 1-888-670-1360

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 12/21 0 0 (64)

5.8% of pop. 1 0 (63) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 12/22 217 32 (955)

2.5% of pop. 20 19 (717) 21 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 12/22 128 32 (754)

1.7% of pop. 8 20 (604) 22 44,286 (30) Madera 12/23 2,829 155 (9,305) 5.8% of pop. 35 52 (6,360) 116 160,089 (73) Mariposa 12/23 16 0 (205)

1.1% of pop. 4 2 (185) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 12/23 3,727 674 (17,785) 6.1% of pop. 53 200 (13,826) 232 287,420 (111.7) Mono 12/23 166 21 (567) 4% of pop. NA 31 (398) 3 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 12/23 5,982 1,024 (40,328) 5.1% of pop. 323/71 1,013 (33,743) 603 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 12/23 4,193 462 (31,568)

5.5% of pop. 349/62 481 (26,819) 556 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 12/23 121 115 (2,684) 5.1% of pop. 3 29 (1,577) 21 52,353 (53.1)

