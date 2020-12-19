45 New COVID-19 Case, Vaccine Distributed In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Public Health vaccine cooler View Photo

San Andreas, CA – While Calaveras County recorded another 45 new coronavirus cases, frontline workers started receiving the Pfizer vaccine today (Friday).

Public Health received its first doses of the vaccine this week and has been working with state and local partners to distribute it. Mark Twain Medical Center also received doses of the vaccine and will begin vaccinating frontline healthcare workers, according to health officials. They add in their written update that “initial doses will go to frontline health care workers and vulnerable members in long-term care settings with broader distribution happening in months.” Noting that this is hopeful news to people, they continue to advise that the “best thing everyone can do right now is stay home as much as possible and only go out for work, exercise, or for essential services.”

Here is the breakdown by zip code, age and gender including the 45 new COVID-19 cases.

Currently, the county has 722 confirmed cases with 116 cases remain active, 584 recovered and 22 confirmed deaths related to the virus. The county is part of the state-designated San Joaquin Valley Region, which is under a stay-at-home order as it has 0% ICU hospital bed availability.