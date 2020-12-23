Tuesday COVID-19 Report 17 New Cases

stay home when sick View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health has confirmed 14 new community COVID-19 cases, noting they have all been asked to isolate at home. There are 3 more inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) for a total of 871 inmate COVID-19 cases or 28.7% of the inmates. Two inmates remain hospitalized in addition to ten COVID-19 positive community members who are currently hospitalized. One previously hospitalized individual was discharged and released from isolation. A total of 7 individuals were released from isolation today.

Public Health Officials report new State Blueprint tier information was released today showing Tuolumne County has a case rate of 38.5 cases per 100,000 population and 7-day average test positivity rate of 10.4%, representing a slight improvement over last week.

Today’s community cases include 2 males in their 20s, 1 male in his 30s, 3 males and 1 female in their 40s, 2 males and 1 female in their 50s, 1 male and 1 female in their 60s, 1 female in their 70’s, and one male of unknown age.

Tuolumne County has a total of 2,569 cases, 135 active community cases, and 1,544 recovered cases. Total known tests 20,844. Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of today, Tuesday, has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity is available and remains under the Stay at Home Order. Southern California also remains at 0%, the Bay Area is at 13.5%, the Greater Sacramento area is at 15.7% and Northern California is at 29.5% of remaining ICU capacity. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information page here.

The distribution of vaccines continues and is given according to state guidelines, as detailed here. A detailed update on who will be in the next group after health care workers is expected this week.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is open 7 days a week. Appointments are strongly recommended. Please visit: https://lhi.care/covidtesting to make an appointment.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

For those feeling stressed and anxious this holiday season here are some helpful resources:

Call-a-Day by Twain Harte Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Sign-up for one friendly check-in call per day at 209-396-5744

24-hour Crisis Line Tuolumne County Behavioral Health 209-533- 7000 or 800-630-1130

Wellness Program by Catholic Charities 209-396-6953

California Peer-Run “Warm Line” a Non-emergency support line 1-855-845-7415

Friendship Line California to support lonely and isolated older Californians across the state. 1-888-670-1360

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 12/19 0 2 (65)

5.8% of pop. 3 3 (62) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 12/21 204 32 (923)

2.4% of pop. 20 20 (698) 21 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 12/18 116 45 (722)

1.6% of pop. 5 48 (584) 22 44,286 (30) Madera 12/22 2,731 155 (9,150) 5.7% of pop. 32 55 (6,308) 111 160,089 (73) Mariposa 12/22 18 9 (205)

1.1% of pop. 3 2 (183) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 12/22 3,260 351 (17,111) 5.9% of pop. 66 212 (13,626) 225 287,420 (111.7) Mono 12/22 165 11 (546) 3.9% of pop. NA 0 (367) 3 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 12/22 5,982 740 (39,304) 5% of pop. 328/74 880 (32,730) 592 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 12/22 4,221 557 (31,106)

5.5% of pop. 365/58 543 (26,338) 544 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 12/22 135 17 (2,569) 4.9% of pop. 10 7 (1,544) 20 52,353 (53.1)

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Wearing a Face Covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.