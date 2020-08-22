Resources Arrive To Relieve Crews Working The Moc Fire For Two Days Straight

CAL FIRE SLO says CAL FIRECCC fire crews from Camarillo Fire Center completing fireline in Div. R MocFire View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — CAL Fire Incident command is reporting that the Moc Fire that was ignited on Thursday afternoon in the Moccasin area and forced hundreds of evacuations is holding steady at 2,800 acres with no significant growth and zero containment.

Dispatch details that more resources arrived on the scene last night to give firefighters who had been on the front lines for 48 hours a much-needed rest. Here is a breakdown of the resources battling the blaze: 470 personnel, 12 crews, 11 water tenders, 12 dozers, and one air tanker battling the blaze.

There remain about 3,500 homes threatened with no total on the number of businesses or how many people have been evacuated. Currently, CAL Fire reports that no structures have been damaged. All evacuation orders and road closures remain in place for both Tuolumne County and Mariposa County, as reported here yesterday. A map of the evacuations zones is in the image box.

Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley on Friday afternoon released a statement regarding citizens’ inquiries as to why the evacuation zone was so large. He explained the need for the stepped-up evacuation plan, stating, “Based on the difficult terrain, lack of resources and fire behavior, the ability for people to escape the Big Oak Flat and Groveland communities caused me and our CalFire partners great concern. In collaboration with CalFire, I initiated mandatory evacuations. This was a calculated effort taking into consideration all electricity had been shut off which greatly impacts our ability to communicate and alert the public of rapidly changing circumstances.” His full statement can be found here.

Tuolumne County OES officials also pointed to these factors for the decision to expand the evacuation orders: the location of the fire, weather, limited resources, and the lack of ingress and egress routes for the Big Oak Flat and Groveland communities. Both added that the top priority is the “preservation of life”, and to avoid a “catastrophe that has been witnessed in other communities.”