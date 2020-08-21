Update: Moc Fire Continues To Force Evacuations

Update at 7:15am: Due to the Moc Fire, PG&E continues to cut power to thousands in the evacuation zone. There are 4,118 without electricity around Groveland, Big Oak Flat and Pine Mountain Lake. 11 customers are without power near Moccasin and 168 are without near Coulterville. PG&E is not stating when power will be restored. It is dependent on the fire suppression efforts.

Update at 6:40am: CAL Fire spokesperson Melinda Shoff reports that the Moc Fire is up to 2,500 acres and there is still no containment. More details about the fire can be found below.

Original story posted at 5:52am: Mocassin, CA — The Moc Fire burning in Tuolumne County continues to threaten homes and businesses.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that Groveland and Pine Mountain Lake are still under a mandatory evacuation order due to the fire. It includes up Highway 120 to Big Creek Shaft Road. Mandatory evacs are also in place for those along Hwy 120 to Boneyard, Second Garrote, and Incense Cedar Trail, and everything West of Second Garrote, Cherokee Trail, and Yosemite Springs. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has also issued a mandatory evacuation order for much of the Greeley Hill area, as the fire has been moving southeast. Evacuation shelters are open at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds.

For a map view of the evacuation zone, click here.

Westbound Highway 120 is open for people to evacuate. Smith Station Road to Highway 132 is another route. The Yosemite National Park gate is also open for evacuees needing to exit.

We’ll keep you updated as more information comes into the newsroom. CAL Fire will also release an update later this morning on progress made overnight by crews trying to build containment lines. The Moc Fire ignited on Thursday afternoon near Moccasin and the cause is under investigation. For a recap of events from yesterday, click here.