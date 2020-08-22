Red Flag Warning For Sunday & Monday

Smoke Over Don Pedro View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Mother Lode, the Stanislaus National Forest and the northern San Joaquin Valley from 5 AM Sunday morning through 11 PM Monday.

Remnant moisture from decaying hurricane Geneviev will spread northward over northern California late tonight and Sunday. This will lead to the increasing potential for isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms over much of Northern California. Lightning from dry thunderstorms will have the potential to start new fires. The dry layer beneath the storms may lead to gusty winds.

The potential for isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms will increase late tonight and Sunday, and will continue on Monday. The potential for dry thunderstorms may linger into Tuesday.

There is a high probability of fire starts with any lightning. Rapid spread of fire is possible depending on terrain and local wind conditions.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Additionally, an Air Quality Alert remains in effect for Tuolumne County and Mariposa County, as well as San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and the Central Valley portion of Kern County.

The Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until most of the numerous regional fires are extinguished.

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections. Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality.

Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.

For additional information, call your local Air District office. In Tuolumne County, 209-533-5693. In Mariposa, 209-966-2220. In Modesto, 209-557-6400. Fresno, 559-230-6000. Bakersfield, 661-381-1809.