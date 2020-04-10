Tuolumne County Reports A Third COVID-19 Case

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health Officials report they are investigating a third case of COVID-19.

Health officials relay that they were notified last night (April 9) of the case and that the patient has been identified as a non-Tuolumne County resident who received treatment at Adventist Health Sonora this week. The man is currently isolating at home outside of the county.

“It is very early in the investigation and our Public Health contact tracing team is currently engaged in gathering more information,” said Dr. Liza Ortiz, Tuolumne County’s new Interim Health Officer in a written release.

So far, the investigation revealed his transmission occurred out of county and he has only had limited contact with others in the county. Dr. Ortiz advises, “At this time, we know of no additional risk to county residents, and will notify the public of any updates.” She reminds everyone of the importance of staying home and conducting essential tasks only. The release also states that more information will be released by the Public Health Department when it becomes available.