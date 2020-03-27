Tuolumne County Friday Coronavirus Update

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Health officials released the Friday update that provides testing numbers while noting that there is one confirmed case from a visitor to the county. Neighboring Counties to the Motherlode have some cases. An updated overview of myMotherLode Coronavirus news stories is here.

Tuolumne County Testing* / Case Information (as of 3/27/20 @5PM)

Total Tested 145, Total Pending 20, Total Negative 125, Total Positive 0, Total Deaths 0, Total Known Non-resident Positive Cases in Tuolumne County 1

Other Counties Number of Positive Tests (as of 3/27/20 5PM) Alpine Amador Calaveras Mariposa Madera 0 (3/36) 2 (3/26) 3 details here 0 (3/27) 10 (1 recov.) Merced Mono San Joaquin Stanislaus SCC Prison 4 (3/26) 6 (1 recov.) 90 (3/27) 19 (3/27) 0 (3/27)

*Tuolumne County testing numbers include only those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. The numbers do not necessarily include those routed through a commercial laboratory. All positive cases of Tuolumne County residents must be reported to Public Health. State data is here, National data is here.

Case Identification

A press release was issued this morning regarding the notification of a positive case of COVID-19 in a non-Tuolumne County resident who is being treated at Adventist Health Sonora. See attached Press Release. Please note as indicated in our data table above, that in California, positive tests are attributed to the individual’s county of residence, not where they were tested or may have sought treatment.

More Details Available: The identified positive case contracted the virus while in Mono County She traveled to Tuolumne County last week with a 29 year-old male companion, who is not symptomatic and is self-quarantined at a home in Tuolumne County. Public Health is in regular contact with the travel companion to ensure that services and needs are provided that will allow them to remain in their home and out of contact with people Based on the investigation, the current risk to the community from these individuals is low It is important for everyone to adhere to the current statewide stay-at-home order and other preventive guidance and only venture out for essential functions



Local Activations & Declarations

Acting Tuolumne County Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko issued a Health Officer order effective today, 3/26/20 to screen for febrile (related to fever) respiratory illness and for ill residents to isolate. The order includes direction for healthcare provider reporting of febrile respiratory illness (FRI), monitoring and isolation instructions, and for all employers to screen employees at the start of work. The most recent version of the order is here.

PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 CALL CENTER: Public Health has activated a call center that will go live on 3/18/20 at 9 a.m. The call center will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call center phone number is 209-533-7440. We still encourage community members to call the Adventist Health COVID-19 Advice Line at 844-542-8840 with questions or concerns about visiting an Adventist Health clinic or hospital, but phone calls with other questions or concerns may be made to the Public Health COVID-19 Call Center.

The Public Health Department has activated its Department Operations Center (DOC) to most effectively respond to the COVID-19 incident, including communication and coordination with our federal, state, and local partners. This includes ongoing receipt and processing of resource requests from our partners through the Medical Health Operational Area Coordinator (MHOAC) program.

Dr. Eric Sergienko, acting Tuolumne County Health Officer, has declared a local health emergency in order to enhance the effectiveness of the response to COVID-19, to seek and utilize mutual aid, potentially obtain reimbursement, and ensure that the County’s public health professionals and providers have all necessary resources to provide quality care and keep our community safe.

Dr. Sergienko issued a revised Health Officer Order on 3/17/20

The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians declared a State of Emergency on March 19, 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services, with the approval of the Board of Supervisors, declared a local state of emergency on 3/17/20.

In order to better focus public health resources on the changing needs of California communities, as of March 18 th , the state is no longer collecting information about California travelers from countries that have confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks. Community transmission has been identified in California since late February, and since early March, most of the confirmed cases in the state were not related to travel outside of the U.S.

The Tuolumne County Environmental Health Division has developed important materials related to food safety, handling, and delivery for the foodservice industry, and those who are assisting with food distribution during this emergency. Please see attached documents. Currently, under the State Health Officer order, restaurants are only to provide to-go, drive-through, or delivery options.

The City of Sonora declared a local emergency on March 16th, 2020 due to COVID-19.

State Orders

On March 19, 2020, the State Public Health Officer Dr. Angel issued the following, “To protect public health, I as State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health order all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence except as needed to maintain continuity of operations of the federal critical infrastructure sectors, as outlined at https://www.cisa.gov/identifying-critical-infrastructure-Workers.”

To view the full Executive Order, visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/img/Executive-Order-N-33-20.pdf

For more information about the Executive Order, visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/?fbclid=IwAR16K1XfBpq_kuRtMJLNVZjP9VeIsoTvH5EkdOUFxLrMiIaUS7Bs54jJ4Z8

COVID-19 Testing:

Testing is being conducted at the discretion of health care providers in the community, based on their clinical assessment and current recommended guidance

Tests that will be conducted through the Public Health laboratory system are coordinated with our Public Health Department

Testing is available through Quest laboratories with a health care provider’s order. These tests are not required to be communicated through the Public Health Department, but our local providers are strongly encouraged to do so

Any positive test result must be reported to the Public Health Department

Community Agency Updates:

We would like to include relevant updates from agencies that serve the community (e.g., the Senior Center is closed but they are offering drive-through lunch pick-up). Please submit updates to PHPIO@co.tuolumne.ca.us by noon each day for your update to be included in this daily email update.

Catholic Charities has updated some of their service changes. Grace Fund Program GRACE Fund will continue to operate by appointment only and requires staff to work remotely. The program’s requirements are being modified to safeguard clients and staff to reduce face to face contact. Contact number: (209) 532-7632 Mother Lode Ombudsman Program The Program Coordinator and Program Assistant are working remotely to respond to Ombudsman calls per State guidance. No visits to facilities are allowed at this time. Contact number: (209) 588-1597 SSVF/VETFAM Program All staff are working remotely assisting Veterans to secure housing and provide case management via phone or email. Contact number: (209) 396-6903 Mother Lode Counseling Program Counseling service are still being provided. To safeguard clients and staff, the counselors will be providing telehealth sessions. This can be done through multiple electronic forms: facetime, zoom or Google Meet. Contact number: (209) 396-6953

Jamestown Family Resource Center, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools, and Resiliency Village are partnering to help with food distribution for those in need during this emergency. Applications can be submitted at this link or by calling 536-2092. Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA) ATCAA offices are closed until further notice. Please call 533-1397 for general information Head Start has been closed until further notice

Food Bank: Food is being distributed by highest need. Please call 984-3901 x101 for information on signing up

Area 12 Agency on Aging

A12AA has closed their office for in-person services but will continue to be available by phone during normal business hours. All HICAP appointments will be conducted by phone.

A12AA has closed their office for in-person services but will continue to be available by phone during normal business hours. All HICAP appointments will be conducted by phone. Behavioral Health

Lambert Center – closed until further notice Enrichment Center – Beginning tomorrow, 3/27, the Enrichment Center will be open for showers and laundry only for those not housed or those with no access to a shower or laundry facility. Open from 8am to 3pm. Shower and laundry services are available for clients. Call 533-7114 for additional program information. Those entering the building will be asked health questions to screen for potential signs of Covid-19 and if “Yes” to any of those questions, will be asked to leave. Those staying in building will be asked to use hand sanitizer, their name for signing in, and to maintain a social distance of 6 feet. Those entering will only be allowed in entry, shower or laundry areas. Shower Services Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays starting 8am.

Last shower of the day is at 2:30pm. Showers are limited to 15 minutes, no exceptions. Reservations for a shower can be made by calling the number listed below. We encourage those with a phone to make a reservation. Those who arrive late 5 minutes or more for their scheduled time will need to reschedule. Walk-ins may inquire about available shower slots at the front door. Upon finishing your shower, we ask that you leave the facility immediately. Laundry Services Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8am, 10am, 12pm, 2pm.

Reservations for laundry services can be made by calling the number listed below.

Those who arrive late 10 minutes or more for their scheduled time will need to

reschedule. We will ask you to load your laundry in the washer and leave the

facility. Staff will transfer laundry from the washer to dryer and then to a plastic

bag. You are expected to pick up your laundry 2 hours after your appointment time. FOR RESERVATIONS CALL (209) 533-7114 up to 7 days in advance.

The EC office will be open to take calls weekdays from 8am to 3pm.

We thank you for your understanding and cooperation For more information, visit the following Facebook pages: “Tuolumne County Behavioral Health”, “Tuolumne County Enrichment Center”, and “The David Lambert Community Drop-In Center” The 24-hour crisis phone line is: 209-533-7000 or toll free 800-630-1130 Foothill Pregnancy Center- Some programs and services have changed. Please call 536-9262 for information



Libraries All branches of the Tuolumne County Public Library will be closed until further notice due to the Shelter in Place order issued by the Governor. All late charges for materials due during this time will be waived. The library will appraise the public as we receive new information. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Our digital library is always open at https://ncdl.overdrive.com/ .



Senior Center The Senior Center at 540 Greenley Road will be closed until further notice The Senior Center will have meals available for pick-up only at 540 Greenley Road in Sonora. Lunches will be made available to current Intake Congregate Clients and by reservation only. Current lunch participants who would like to reserve a lunch should call 209-533-2622 by 9 a.m. that morning For more information, visit: http://www.sierraseniorproviders.org/ The Meals on Wheels Program is continuing service as usual The Sonora, Jamestown, and Groveland Congregate lunch sites have ceased on-site serving



Mass Gatherings

The State order issued on 3/19 (see above) supersedes the County Health Officer order from 3/17/20.

Mass Gatherings:

Per the 3/17/20 Tuolumne County Health Officer Order (applicable until 4/30/20):

All events that have more than 50 participants shall be canceled or postponed to such a time as this Health Officer’s Order has lapsed

All events that may have fewer than 50 participants where it is not feasible to maintain social distances of six feet shall be canceled or postponed to such a time as this Health Officer’s Order has lapsed

Gatherings for those who are at high risk of severe illness, such as those older than 65, those with existing heart or lung disease, and those with diabetes, shall not exceed more than ten participants who are at high risk

Issuance of assemblage permits and facility use permits shall be canceled

View the CDPH Guidance for Gatherings, here.

Schools:

The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools announced on 3/18/20 that County schools will extend their closure through April 13, 2020, with the anticipated return to classrooms on April 14 th , depending on guidance from the Governor, CDE, and the State Department of Health. View the full announcement here: https://www.tcsos.us/wp-content/uploads/Extended-School-Closures-03_18_2020.pdf

, depending on guidance from the Governor, CDE, and the State Department of Health. View the full announcement here: https://www.tcsos.us/wp-content/uploads/Extended-School-Closures-03_18_2020.pdf Columbia College campus is closed. All instruction and student support services continue and have been moved to online format. Check their website for more information: https://www.gocolumbia.edu/about/goals.php

The School Districts of Tuolumne County are working with their Community Partners to help deliver meals to families of school-age students (0-18). Please visit the following page to see how each district is distributing food to families: https://www.tcsos.us/newsroom/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-meal-distribution/

Private school closure is at school administrator discretion Mother Lode Adventist Junior Academy has reported that they will be closed 3/18/20 through 4/12/20

Please view the CDPH COVID-19 Schools guidance here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/CDPH%20Document%20Library/School%20Guidance_ADA%20Compliant_FINAL.pdf

*New* Businesses

COVID-19 Business Resources Tuolumne County: https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/1265/COVID-19 Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development: https://business.ca.gov/coronavirus-2019/



COVID-19 Guidance Highlights:

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has their guidance documents available in one place: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx

Food, Beverage, Other Services:

Bars, wineries, breweries, and pubs should be closed, except for venues that are currently authorized to provide off sale beer and wine to be consumed off-premises

Restaurants should be closed for in-restaurant seated dining, and should be open only to drive-through or other pick-up/delivery options

For the full guidance, click here.

Self-Isolation for Older Adults (age 65 and older) and Those Who Have Elevated Risk

Remain at home until further guidance is issued

Continue with outdoor activities

Practice social distancing, both in and outside the home

Stay in touch with others by phone, email, or other online tools

Identify family, friends, neighbors, and caregivers who can provide support

Have supplies on hand

Have a plan for if you get sick

Practice hand washing

Use “respiratory etiquette”

Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs

For the full guidance, click here.

What You Can Do:

Practice everyday preventive actions to stay healthy

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds, or with hand sanitizer of soap is not available

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

If you are ill, stay home. If other family members are ill, including children, keep them home.

Practice social distancing: put more space between yourself and others. About 6 feet is good, if you can

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects often with soap and water or household cleaners. Don’t forget your cell phone

Per the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines: If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (e.g., a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people

Per the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines: If you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of coronavirus:

Work or engage in schools from home whenever possible

If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, such as healthcare services and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule. You and your employers should follow CDC guidance to protect your health at work.

Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people

Avoid eating and drinking in restaurants and food courts – use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options

Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits

Practice good hygiene

Those visiting Tuolumne County from counties that have Shelter-in-Place orders should, at a minimum, self-monitor with twice daily symptoms checks, including taking a temperature, if possible. These individuals should also limit their travel. For the local notice, see attached document. To learn about COVID-19 symptoms, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

If someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.

If you have symptoms or get sick:

Stay home, unless you need to seek medical care

Stay away from other people, pets, and animals. As much as possible, you should stay in a specific room and use a separate bathroom if available.

Call ahead before visiting your doctor, clinic, or hospital

Wear a face mask to avoid spreading germs

Cover your cough with a tissue and immediately throw it in the trash, or cough into your bent elbow. Wash your hands after using a tissue.

Wash your hands often and avoid sharing personal items

Please see the CDC recommendations here.

Stay Informed:

We intend to provide these updates each weekday until further notice, and on weekends if warranted

Stay tuned to the Public Health website https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/250/Public-Health

Follow Public Health on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/tuolumnecountypublichealth

Visit the new CDPH COVID-19 website: https://www.covid19.ca.gov/

Visit the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html