Dr. Ortiz New Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer

Special meeting of the Tuolumne County Supervisors regarding vote on interim health officer View Photos

Sonora, CA – A former Tuolumne County Health Officer has taken back over the role but on an interim basis.

At a special meeting today, supervisors voted to appoint Dr. Liza Ortiz as the county’s interim health officer. Dr. Ortiz was the health officer for the county for two years between 2015-17 but resigned for personal reasons.

Board Chair Sherri Brennan remarked after the appointment vote, “Motion carries by a vote of 5-0. Welcome back Liza were glad you’re here. Thank you very much.”

As reported here on Wednesday, Dr. Ortiz will take on the role for three months with a compensation of $53,000 plus benefits. There is an option to extend that to another three months and even make it permanent. She took over the post immediately and has already been consulting with Dr. Eric Sergienko, who was also in that role in an interim capacity. Supervisor Brennan noted that he will continue to advise the county during the coronavirus pandemic and head up the recently created Yosemite Gateway Area Coordination Team, which is working collaboratively to develop/establish strategies and objects across the region related to COVID-19, as reported here.