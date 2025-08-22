Update: Fire In Jamestown

Bell Fire burning in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County -- CAL Fire photo View Photo

Update at 3:27 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the spread of the Bell Fire, a vegetation fire, in Jamestown in Tuolumne County, at a half-acre. The flames ignited in the grass near Woods Way and Highway 108 just after 3 p.m. CHP officers were directing one-way traffic on the highway, but have now cleared the scene, and traffic is moving freely.

A crew will remain on scene mopping up what ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 3:11 p.m.: Chinese Camp, CA — The Bell Fire, a vegetation fire in Jamestown, Tuolumne County, is being fought by air and ground resources.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports, “Firefighters are at the scene of a half-acre vegetation fire with a moderate rate of spread in the grass near Woods Way and Highway 108.”

The CHP has shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway, and officers are directing one-way traffic, which is getting backed up. Motorists are asked to find an alternative route if possible to avoid the area. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

